Shell chooses UK agency for enterprise development brief

The campaign will focus on building Shell’s reputation as a partner to entrepreneurs and start-ups as part of its social investment work.

The Shell Springboard and Shell LiveWIRE programmes are designed to help Shell support the most promising low-carbon and sustainability technologies, as the world gradually transitions to low carbon-emitting energy generation.

Shell social investment adviser of enterprise development Alex Annaev said: "It was clear from the outset that FieldHouse Associates really understands innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and the fast-growth ecosystem around them, making them the ideal agency to help us take our enterprise development offering to the next level."

FieldHouse Associates specialises in comms for the fast-growth tech, innovation and investment sectors.

It has recently won a slew of new clients, including venture capital firms Target Global and Parkwalk, entrepreneur club Home Grown, tech-focused law firm Kemp Little, and tech clients Altitude Angel, Senseon, Class 35, OCL and Smartly.

The agency also has Avery Dennison, BBVA, and Jaguar Land Rover on its books.