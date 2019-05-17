Shell chooses UK agency for enterprise development brief

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

FieldHouse Associates has won a brief to support UK enterprise development activities for global energy giant Shell International.

News
The Shell Springboard Awards provides funding to cutting-edge innovation for a low-carbon economy
The Shell Springboard Awards provides funding to cutting-edge innovation for a low-carbon economy

The campaign will focus on building Shell’s reputation as a partner to entrepreneurs and start-ups as part of its social investment work.

The Shell Springboard and Shell LiveWIRE programmes are designed to help Shell support the most promising low-carbon and sustainability technologies, as the world gradually transitions to low carbon-emitting energy generation.

Shell social investment adviser of enterprise development Alex Annaev said: "It was clear from the outset that FieldHouse Associates really understands innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and the fast-growth ecosystem around them, making them the ideal agency to help us take our enterprise development offering to the next level."

FieldHouse Associates specialises in comms for the fast-growth tech, innovation and investment sectors.

It has recently won a slew of new clients, including venture capital firms Target Global and Parkwalk, entrepreneur club Home Grown, tech-focused law firm Kemp Little, and tech clients Altitude Angel, Senseon, Class 35, OCL and Smartly.

The agency also has Avery Dennison, BBVA, and Jaguar Land Rover on its books.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector