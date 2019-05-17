Weber Shandwick names Edelman's Will Ludlam as U.S. West president

SEATTLE: Weber Shandwick has named Will Ludlam as U.S. West president.

Ludlam will oversee offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle. He is set to start in the position on May 20.

Based in Seattle, Ludlam will report to Sara Gavin, president of Weber Shandwick North America. He will replace Luca Penati, who left the firm in March and launched his own consultancy this month.

Ludlam most recently worked at Edelman, leading its Pacific Northwest business as EVP and GM and overseeing offices in Seattle and Portland.

Edelman said that Kristine Boyden, president of the Western region, will lead the Pacific Northwest along with its senior leadership team until the agency names a GM.

"We are grateful for the work that [Ludlam] has done for our clients and the firm over the past seven years," an Edelman spokesperson said in a statement.

Before joining Edelman, Ludlam oversaw Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ Seattle office and worked at the Rockey Company, which was acquired by H+K. He has also worked at Porter Novelli, retired FleishmanHillard brand KVO and WE.