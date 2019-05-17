Former MetLife comms chief Jeanmarie McFadden joins Brunswick

NEW YORK: Former MetLife chief communications officer Jeanmarie McFadden has joined Brunswick Group as partner. Monday will be her first day at the firm.

McFadden will report to Nik Deogun, U.S. senior partner and CEO of the Americas, and Maria Figueroa Kupcu, partner and head of office for New York.

"I was in-house exclusively in my career for the better part of 30 years," McFadden said. "When I left Metlife and was starting to think about what I was going to do next and what the next challenge would be, I just couldn’t get excited about going back in-house to another financial services firm."

Because agency life is new, McFadden said, it presents a challenge while allowing her to do the work she enjoys.

"For me, it’s the voodoo of PR and advising people in the C-suite, boards of directors and business people on the front lines on how to manage the press around situations and comms around situations," she said. "I thought, ‘where can you go and do that, be excited and also experience a learning curve?’"

McFadden said she was specifically attracted to Brunswick because the firm is "very focused on strategic work and how to help companies with what are sometimes transformational events, and I’ve got a lot of experience with that."

McFadden said she will be responsible for both client service and attracting business. She declined to name specific clients she’ll be working with, but said financial firms will be a big part of the mix, given her work history.

"Out of the gate, that will be my focus, but my hope is I’ll get to work with a diverse portfolio of companies where I can add value," she said.

McFadden left MetLife last June and was replaced by Randy Clerihue. She joined MetLife in April 2014 after 23 years working on Wall Street.