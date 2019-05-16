Group SJR hires Amy McMichael Paddock to head Austin office

AUSTIN, TX: Group SJR has hired Amy McMichael Paddock as MD of corporate strategy and head of its Austin, Texas, office.

Paddock started in the role last month, according to her LinkedIn profile. She reports to SJR CEO Alex Jutkowitz and has approximately 10 direct reports.

"She's going to focus on content-forward corporate strategy and corporate PR, including leading SJR's relationship with Spotify," said Jutkowitz.

Paddock comes to SJR from Hill+Knowlton Strategies where she worked for a little more than seven years. She started at H+K in January of 2012 as SVP and GM, but was promoted to MD and co-head of global client service after eight months.

Prior to H+K, she was an MD at Public Strategies from 2003 to 2011. WPP acquired Public Strategies in 2006 and in 2010 Public Strategies was merged with then-called Hill & Knowlton.

Before that, she worked at Goldman Sachs as an associate, and at Credit Suisse First Boston as an analyst.

H+K divested itself of SJR, which then became a free floating WPP company, in October of last year.