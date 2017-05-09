PRWeek Global Awards 2019: winners revealed

Weber Shandwick won the most Awards in the night, with six – although after four years, its Global Agency crown passed to sister Interpublic consultancy Golin.

The Editor’s Choice award for Campaign of the Year went to Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York). The campaign won three awards overall as MSL picked up four in total.

Among the other Gold Award winners, HP Inc. picked up the Global Brand prize, while the company’s Karen Kahan was named Global Professional – In-house.

London’s Manifest Group was named International Agency, Gail Heimann of Weber Shandwick New York won the Global Professional – Agency accolade, and Peter McGuinness of Chobani was named Global Marketer.

Highly commended: Girls4Tech by MasterCard

Winner: The Christmas advert that never was by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods (London)

Highly commended: Big Bell by Edelman for Taco Bell (London/LA)

Winner: Blackout Track by Edelman for ASICS (London)

Highly commended: PVH2O Campaign by PVH Corp. (New York)

Winner: AXIS Capital "Tomorrow Matters Today" by AXIS Capital with agency support from Ketchum, Daggerwing, and Brilliant Ink (New York)

Highly commended: Breaking the Internet with adidas and a GOAT by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for adidas (London)

Highly commended: Big Mac 50th Anniversary by Golin for McDonald's (Chicago)

Winner: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York)

Highly commended: The Cape Town Water Emergency: from crisis to opportunity by Weber Shandwick for South African Tourism (Johannesburg)

Winner: Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn't add up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK (London)

Highly commended: Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake? by Weber Shandwick Korea/McCANN Health Korea for Eisai Korea (Seoul)

Winner: The cUUpcake by DNA medical communications for Roche (Hong Kong)

Highly commended: #CoverTheProgress by Ketchum for Discover Puerto Rico (New York)

Winner: Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers (London)

Highly commended: #DefyTheName by Dini von Mueffling Communications for Monica Lewinsky (New York)

Winner: The Christmas advert that never was by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods (London)

Highly commended: Highway Gallery by TBWA\RAAD for Louvre Abu Dhabi, ADTCA (Dubai)

Winner: Man Vs. Glue by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Krazy Glue (New York)

Highly commended: #EqualAtWork by Vodafone Group (London)

Winner: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York)

Highly commended: The Global Talent Crunch by Man Bites Dog for Korn Ferry (Brighton)

Highly commended: Data guru living with ALS modernizes industries by typing with his eyes by Microsoft for Microsoft (Redmond)

Winner: Zippo - Walk of Flame by DeVries Global for Zippo (New York)

Highly commended: Day of the Dead 2018 by MSL for Mexico Tourism Board (New York)

Winner: Tetas Con Proposito by Orange 360 for Liga Contra el Cáncer Perú (Lima)

Winner: Mastercard Drops its Name by Ketchum and BMF for Mastercard (New York)

Highly commended: #BehindCarDoors by MSL for Renault (London)

Winner: Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead (London)

Winner: Deloitte City Mobility Index by Deloitte Global (Chicago)

Highly commended: Team AkzoNobel in the Volvo Ocean Race by Mallory Group for AkzoNobel (London)

Winner: Day of the Dead 2018 by MSL for Mexico Tourism (New York)

Highly commended: The cUUpcake by DNA medical communications for Roche (Hong Kong)

Winner: Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake? by Weber Shandwick Korea/ McCANN Health Korea for Eisai Korea (Seoul)

Highly commended: Day of the Dead 2018 by MSL for Mexico Tourism Board (New York)

Winner: Fighting Financial Exclusion in Brazil by Sherlock Communications for Airfox (São Paulo)

Highly commended: The Super Six - GOSHxSuperhope by Hill+Knowlton Strategies MENA for Great Ormond Street Hospital (Dubai Media City)

Winner: #HearItFromMe by Edelman Dubai for LinkedIn

Highly commended: Endless Ocean by Weber Shandwick for Friends of Glass/FEVE, the European Container Glass Federation (Brussels)

Winner: Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead (London)

Winner: Laura Schoen, Weber Shandwick

Winner: Rashed Al Harmoodi, Mubadala Investment Company

Winner: Didier Lagae, Marco de Comunicación

Winner: WE Communications (Asia Pacific)

Highly commended: Weber Shandwick LATAM (New York)

Winner: Sherlock Communications (São Paulo)

Highly commended: Four Communications Group

Winner: APCO Worldwide

Highly commended: Emanate PR

Winner: 90TEN

Gold Awards

Winner: HP Inc.

Winner: Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and commercial officer, Chobani

Highly commended: MWWPR (New York)

Winner: Manifest Group (London)

Winner: Karen Kahn, HP Inc.

Highly commended: Caroline Dettman, Golin (Chicago)

Winner: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick (New York)

Highly commended: Edelman

Winner: Golin

Editor's choice

Winner: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York)

