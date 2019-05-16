A stunt too far? Vita Coco responds to Twitter troll by posting jar of pee pic

All other brands: Hey, look at my quirky PR stunt!



Vita Coco: Hold my pee-filled drink.



A member of Vita Coco’s social media team literally peed into a Vita Coco-branded jar and offered it to a Twitter troll on Wednesday.

The brand posted a picture of the evidence along with the text "Address?" as a reply to Tony Posnanski, who had tweeted that he would rather "drink [Vita Coco’s] social media person’s piss than coconut water."

Vita Coco’s reaction was part of its Impossible to Hate campaign, which launched on Wednesday and involves the brand reaching out to people who have said something negative about coconut water on Twitter to tell them about pressed coconut.



Vita Coco told Mashable that it really is pee in that jar.