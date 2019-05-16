Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Tesla’s comms chief Dave Arnold is exiting the company. Keely Sulprizio, Tesla’s director of global communications, is taking over his responsibilities, TechCrunch reported. Arnold, who has worked at Tesla for two-and-a-half years, took on lead global comms duties at the company in September 2018 when Sarah O’Brien, VP of communications, left.

Pee Jar-gate. After Twitter user Tony Posnanski tweeted that he would rather "drink [Vita Coco’s] social media person’s piss than coconut water," the brand replied with a picture of someone standing in a bathroom stall, holding up a Vita Coco-branded jar of yellow liquid. The brand told Mashable this is part of its Impossible to Hate campaign, but noted that it wasn’t in cahoots with Posnanski. Is this brand stunt a step too far? Take our poll.

Bill de Blasio announced his campaign for president in a YouTube video Thursday morning. The Democratic mayor of New York City will also appear on Good Morning America this morning. The central theme of his campaign is "working people first." Some are already mocking his run on social media. Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg has picked up the advertising firm that aided Barack Obama’s 2008 rise to the national stage, AKPD Message and Media.

President Donald Trump wants to counter the notion that he is anti-immigrant. In a Rose Garden address on Thursday, He is expected to lay out the details of an immigration proposal that would would move the U.S. toward a more merit-based system and boost border security.

Disney lays off Fox marketing and PR execs. Carol Sewell’s role as Fox’s EVP of marketing has been eliminated, given that Michelle Sewell (no relation) is the longstanding EVP of publicity at Disney. Also being let go is Mary Goss Robino, Fox’s EVP of global marketing partnerships, given that Lylle Breier is in the same spot over at Disney. Fox SVP of corporate communications, Chelsey Summey, has also been laid off. The lay-offs come less than two months after the Walt Disney Company officially took control of the majority of Fox’s film and TV assets in a $71.3 billion deal. (Deadline)