Jeremy Kyle risks becoming the next Katie Hopkins unless he acts quickly

The Jeremy Kyle Show has long been criticised for manipulating guests into behaving appallingly and has been accused of promoting ‘poverty porn’.

It feels that the climate for this kind of thing is changing, given the general depressed state of the nation and despite its relatively high ratings, it feels like the right time for ITV to press stop on this programme.

The difference is that Love Island is ultimately on a quest to find the joy in life.

It focusses on love and friendship and is after a fairytale ending. The Jeremy Kyle Show, on the other hand, depicts life at its messiest.

Jeremy Kyle needs to reinvent himself quickly and do something more upbeat and fun. Although, as his show has been so successful, it is going to be hard for him to be seen as anything other than 'Jeremy Kyle'.

He'll have to work hard to avoid becoming a Katie Hopkins-type figure, so he should probably keep his mouth shut for a while until he works out his next career move.

Rebecca Jones-Owen is a senior lecturer in PR at Birmingham City University’s School of Media