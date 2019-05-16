Manifest and BrewDog 'amicably' resolve Punk AF IP dispute

Added 5 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

BrewDog and Manifest have resolved an IP dispute "amicably" after the agency had called out the craft beer company for using its idea without credit.

News
A graphic illustration of Manifest's original Punk AF creative concept
Both parties are unable to disclose details about the agreement, but Manifest boss Alex Myers told PRWeek: "We are an industry fuelled by creativity. It's at the centre of our value proposition.

"Protecting our ideas is therefore a fundamental requirement to be rewarded properly for our contribution to our clients' businesses. Engaging in a dialogue about IP protection is important to lift the cloud that rests over the issue of creative rights.

"There's no 'us and them' here; just a need for transparency and understanding."

The feud erupted last Friday when Myers called out BrewDog on Twitter for launching an alcohol-free version of their IPA called ‘Punk AF’ that used Manifest's creative concept without credit and after the agency and client had split up.

BrewDog founder James Watt responded by claiming the execution was different to what Manifest had originally pitched while under BrewDog’s retainer.

Several PR leaders applauded Myers for standing up for the agency’s intellectual property, but warned it was challenging for agencies to always protect creative ideas.

Dynamo PR co-CEO Peter Bowles said the PR industry needs to get better at standing up for its creative work or risk becoming "simply another press office".

