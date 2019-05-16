Manifest and BrewDog 'amicably' resolve Punk AF IP dispute

Both parties are unable to disclose details about the agreement, but Manifest boss Alex Myers told PRWeek: "We are an industry fuelled by creativity. It's at the centre of our value proposition.

"Protecting our ideas is therefore a fundamental requirement to be rewarded properly for our contribution to our clients' businesses. Engaging in a dialogue about IP protection is important to lift the cloud that rests over the issue of creative rights.

"There's no 'us and them' here; just a need for transparency and understanding."

Just to update everyone on the @BrewDog tweet from last week: we have discussed the matter amicably with BrewDog, and there is no longer an issue — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers) May 15, 2019

The feud erupted last Friday when Myers called out BrewDog on Twitter for launching an alcohol-free version of their IPA called ‘Punk AF’ that used Manifest's creative concept without credit and after the agency and client had split up.

BrewDog founder James Watt responded by claiming the execution was different to what Manifest had originally pitched while under BrewDog’s retainer.

Several PR leaders applauded Myers for standing up for the agency’s intellectual property, but warned it was challenging for agencies to always protect creative ideas.

Dynamo PR co-CEO Peter Bowles said the PR industry needs to get better at standing up for its creative work or risk becoming "simply another press office".

