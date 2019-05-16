Expo 2020 Dubai releases Lionel Messi PR campaign

UAE-based agency Face to Face has collaborated with Expo 2020 Dubai to create the event’s first PR campaign starring global ambassador Lionel Messi.

Widely regarded as the world’s greatest footballer, Messi is the face of a new digitally-led PR campaign that’s focused on Expo 2020’s messages of collaboration and unity – the centerpiece of which is a two-minute film that will run across digital channels globally and on TV in the GCC region.

Shot on location in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Nairobi, Kolkata, London and Barcelona, the film was directed by Cassiano Prado and will target key Expo markets around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UK, India, China, Russia, Germany, France and Egypt.

It is supported by social media, radio and outdoor advertising, and will be complemented by a CSR initiative.

"One of the main themes of Expo 2020 is to bring people together to create a spirit of collaboration," says Chris Bell, CEO and partner at Face to Face. "This film exemplifies that spirit of unity in a truly memorable way and we are proud and delighted to have completed such a prestigious campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai. Not only are we thrilled with the results, we’re also inspired by the sentiment behind it."

Barcelona's frontman, Messi, was named an Expo 2020 ambassador in 2016. The decision to appoint him was driven by his appeal to young people around the world and his commitment to human development through his roles as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocate and Global Goodwill UNICEF ambassador.

"Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has brought together people from different cultures and walks of life through a common enjoyment of football. He embodies Expo 2020’s message of collaboration and unity in our efforts to create new ideas and innovations to ensure progress for all," said Anthony Ward, vice president of sales and marketing at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"When it opens next year, Expo 2020 will not only be a celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures, but will also leave a lasting economic, physical, social and reputational legacy. We also want it to be remembered by people as one of the best experiences of their lives."

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions, and will focus on the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

It is expected to attract 25 million visits and will run from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s 50th anniversary in 2021.