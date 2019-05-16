Three agencies win a slice of Pukka's new roster

The new roster follows the recent appointment of Rachel Cranston as head of marketing and a ‘shift in strategy’ for the brand.

Walker will lead communications strategy and creative development while Richmond & Towers will be responsible for integrated trade and consumer PR, as well as social media.

The third agency on the roster is Haygarth, which will lead all shopper marketing activities across retail and foodservice channels. PHD, an incumbent, will continue to handle Pukka's media planning and buying.

Creativebrief led the hotly contested pitch process, which PRWeek revealed in March.

Britain’s top-selling hot pie brand, with sales of 60 million pies each year, previously used PR agency Kazoo.

The agencies will work an integrated campaign to engage a new generation of shoppers across retail and foodservice channels, with a focus on sales growth and building the brand’s 'strong family heritage and cementing Pukka’s position as the nation’s favourite hot pie brand'.

"We are delighted to appoint three talented and award-winning agencies," Cranston said. "It’s a hugely exciting time for Pukka and therefore essential we have trusted partners working closely with us to develop innovative and standout ideas.

"Each of the agencies we have chosen demonstrated passion, expertise and enthusiasm for the brand and I am excited to welcome them into our team."