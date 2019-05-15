FTI Consulting disputes reports that it worked on Delta's anti-union campaign

ATLANTA: FTI Consulting has said it did not work on an anti-union campaign by Delta Air Lines, to which the agency has been tied by blogs and media reports.

Delta launched a push this month encouraging employees to reject an effort to unionize its workforce. One of Delta’s signs said employees should use the money they would’ve spent on union dues on something "fun" like a "new video game system."

The blog Sludge.com connected FTI to Delta’s campaign by performing a reverse IP search of the carrier’s campaign hub, DontSignItDontRiskIt.com. The server that hosted that site contained other URLs associated with FTI, its clients and its affiliates. HuffPost corroborated Sludge’s story.

A person familiar with Delta’s communications operations said the airline engaged FTI for the effort.



However, FTI told PRWeek that it did not work on the anti-union push.

"We did not contribute to or strategically direct this campaign or the material in the poster," an FTI spokesperson said in a statement to PRWeek.



FTI declined to comment further on the URLs.

"Per company policy, we do not comment on clients or vendors. We are unable to comment beyond our statement below," a spokesperson said in a statement.



Delta said in a statement that it makes "continuous investments" in its employees.

"Our employees have the best total compensation in the industry, including the most lucrative profit-sharing program in the world," the airline said. "They want and deserve the facts and we respect our employees’ right to decide if a union is right for them. Delta has shared many communications, which on the whole make clear that deciding whether or not to unionize should not be taken lightly."