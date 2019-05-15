Reis Group helps Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center launch 'resiliency center'

PITTSBURGH: The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh has hired the Reis Group as it launches a "resiliency center" in response to the mass shooting that took place at Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

The Washington, DC-based Reis Group has been hired to lead communications for the center, which will be "a place for victims’ families and where they can seek healing and help," said Sharon Reis, the firm’s founder and account lead.

With a budget of about $100,000, Reis Group will be tasked with creating a brand and messaging to promote the launch, which is scheduled for October, Reis said. The center will be located in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, where the shooting took place.

Communities that experience mass shootings commonly build resiliency centers, which have been established in Newtown, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. The JCC and its partners are researching which services the community wants and which are most effective, as well as how to continue funding the center, Reis said.

Recently, two survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, committed suicide, as did the father of a Sandy Hook victim. These stories "gave [the JCC and its partners] more urgency to create the resiliency center and make sure they can sustain it after it’s opened," Reis said.

"Those stories have shined a light on the fact that people need help after the attacks," she added. "They hope they can provide long lasting support for the community."

The Reis Group will work with Virginia-based design studio Six Half Dozen and another contractor who specializes in website design, Reis said.

The Reis Group was founded in 2016 as a boutique agency specializing in healthcare and special causes. The agency has worked for the Child Life Council and Blue Shield of California, according to its website.