'Game of Thrones' actors tout SodaStream's eco-friendly message

In its latest spot, SodaStream enlisted the help of three Game of Thrones actors to push its environmentally friendly messaging.

Thor Bjornsson a.k.a. "The Mountain;" Hannah Waddingham, the actor behind "Septa"; and Kristian Nairn of"Hodor" fame show their struggles with single-use plastic bottles in the ad, making them realize they should bid the bottles farewell.

"We are always looking for fun and exciting ways to convey the message that we can enjoy fresh sparkling beverages in a planet-friendly way," said SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum, in a statement. "We encourage consumers to say goodbye to single-use plastic and hello to reusable solutions, and as a bonus, they will also avoid unnecessary, painful schlepping."

SodaStream developed the concept for the Say Goodbye campaign, with help from creative director Alon Seifert, director Rani Carmeli and production company Borax Creative Filmmaking.

The video is a remake of an existing SodaStream ad from 2017, and it’s not the first time the Game of Thrones characters showed up in one of the brand’s commercials. SodaStream decided it was time to unite the stars for a final goodbye.

