BCW hires Licy Do Canto as public affairs and crisis MD

WASHINGTON: BCW has named Licy Do Canto as EVP and MD in its public affairs and crisis practice.

Do Canto started in the newly-created role on April 9 and reports to Michael Fleischer, EVP, MD and Washington, DC, market leader. He is based in Washington, DC, and manages public affairs for the firm’s healthcare clients, according to a statement. BCW declined to say how many direct reports he has.

Prior to BCW, Do Canto was president and founder of his own public affairs comms firm, The Do Canto Group, which he started in 2010. He closed his firm to take on the new position, a BCW representative told PRWeek.

Do Canto was not immediately available for comment.

Chris Foster, BCW’s president of North America, praised Do Canto’s "rich and diverse healthcare experience over two decades," in a statement.

Before starting his own company, Do Canto was a principal and chair of the health practice at The Raben Group, a public affairs firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and El Paso, Texas.

Prior to the Raben Group, Do Canto was CEO of The AIDS Alliance for Children, Youth and Families. He was also a health policy adviser to U.S. Congressman Barney Frank and worked for the late Senator Edward Kennedy.

According to the PRWeek Agency Report 2019, BCW saw revenue grow by 3% in 2018 to $711 million, from $691 million in 2017.