Kopparberg appoints new creative comms agency for retained PR brief

Mc&T will handle the consumer and trade press office and start work immediately, having just launched Kopparberg’s new Premium Pink Gin. The agency will also work across a number of summer campaigns that include new product announcements, festival activations and existing core product.

Former Edelman director Paul McEntee founded Mc&T four years ago. He said: "Kopparberg is a perfect match for Mc&T’s DNA. Relevant to youth culture, great product lineage, brave decision making and impeccable taste, we can’t wait to flip the lid on this brand."

Mc&T had previously worked with Kopparberg on an experiential project last summer, which saw it build a 50ft ‘KopparMountain’ in Canary Wharf, featuring DJs and entertainment across four nights.

Kopparberg’s head of marketing Rob Salvesen added: "We felt we needed an agency that could match our ambition for the brand and go the extra mile to win the hearts and minds of consumers in what is becoming an increasingly competitive landscape.

"We’ve seen what Mc&T are capable of, creatively, and we wanted that extra dimension for our PR and communications."