The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are mobilizing after Alabama’s Senate passed a law that would ban nearly all abortions. The bill would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony that could be punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Zero. That’s the number of new plane orders Boeing received in April, according to CNN, as the company continues to respond to two crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. A recording of a November meeting between American Airlines pilots and Boeing executives has also emerged in which the pilots urged the company to take safety precautions.

One of basketball’s brightest young talents won’t be coming to the country’s biggest market. The New York Knicks fell to the third spot in the NBA Draft, all but ensuring they won’t have a shot at former Duke University star Zion Williamson. Non-basketball fans will remember Williamson as the player who suffered a Nike sneaker malfunction in February, sending investors in the shoe company into a mild panic.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would block U.S. companies from using telecommunications platforms that could be a national security risk. That means China-based Huawei would be practically exiled from U.S. business partnerships.

You may have heard people in other countries teasingly refer to McDonald’s as "the American embassy." Well, in Austria, that joke is coming true. McDonald’s restaurants in the country will soon be serving fries with consular services such retrieving a lost passport or providing travel assistance.