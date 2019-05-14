Padres to Madres and back: How the MLB team temporarily lost its Twitter handle

SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Padres temporarily lost their @Padres Twitter handle on Sunday after changing it to @Madres for Mother’s Day. But it wasn’t the fault of the baseball club’s social media team; Twitter was to blame, according to the franchise’s CMO.

The Padres worked with Twitter to facilitate a handle switch -- and its reversal -- and part of the process was securing the @Padres handle throughout the weekend.

"In the execution of that, [Twitter] made a mistake and [holding the @Padres handle] wasn’t done," said Wayne Partello, SVP and CMO for the San Diego Padres. "As soon as it was noticed, [Twitter] corrected it immediately, and we got to continue with our day of celebrating moms."

A Twitter representative declined to comment.

During the switchover, one fan, Ricky Padilla, quickly snatched up the @Padres handle, but Twitter got it back for the team after just a couple of hours.

Shoutout to Ricky from East County, who appears to have landed the @Padres handle for today? Haha. pic.twitter.com/RvUF8syO7s — brady phelps (@LobShots) May 12, 2019

"We reached out to [Padilla] after it was over, thanked him for taking good care of the handle while he had it and offered to invite his madre and padre to a game to join us," Partello said.

The Padres tweeted the offer at Padilla on Sunday afternoon after getting back the home-team handle.

Hi Ricky, thanks for keeping @Padres safe this morning. We'd love to invite you and your Madre and Padre to a game when the team is back in town. Check your DMs! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 12, 2019

The Padres got the idea to switch their handle from their partners at Budweiser, which proposed that if the team changed its name for Mother’s Day, it would do something special for fans at the next home game.

.@padres we have a proposition for you: if you change your name to the San Diego Madres for #MothersDay, we’ll do something special for Padres fans at your next home game. Deal? #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/KqSwFa6Q3u — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 11, 2019

"We just thought it was a fun idea and a great way to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day," said Partello. "We are looking forward to seeing what [Budweiser] comes up with."

The Padres’ internal team handled the matter. The team does not work with a PR firm.