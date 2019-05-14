Golin names Dawn Langeland as first New York president

Since Dawn Langeland joined Golin in 2015, the shop's New York office has increased revenue by 70% and has doubled its headcount. And last year, Golin had a 60% win rate in new business.

It’s no surprise why the Interpublic Group agency has decided to promote Langeland from MD to the newly created role of New York president. Langeland will oversee the New York operation, which has about 125 staffers, while also having responsibility for creative agency Brooklyn Brothers and Golin’s conflict shop, Canvas Blue.

The president role was created for two reasons, according to Golin CEO Gary Rudnick.

"First, Dawn has proven to be an exceptional leader for Golin in New York, driving double-digit growth each of the last three years while more than doubling the operation’s revenues and staff," he said.

"And second, we believe that pulling together all of our assets in the market under Dawn’s leadership will allow us to better serve our clients, offer a more integrated solutions and make us a formidable competitor in one of the world’s most important markets," said Rudnick.

In addition to growing the agency and winning more accounts, Langeland is looking to drive more collaboration between Brooklyn Brothers and Golin. However, she wants to make sure the shops remain "separate brands with different cultures."

When it comes to being a female leader and a mother Langeland told Campaign U.S. that she doesn’t juggle it all on her own. "I have lots of help. I have a great husband, family, friends, colleagues and a great network," she said, adding that she takes everything day-by-day.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.