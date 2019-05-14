Edelman's healthcare MD is third divisional head to leave agency this year

Hawker led Edelman UK’s health team, one of the biggest in London, for two years, with responsibilities for growing revenue in the division, winning and retaining new clients, and managing staff and budgets.

In this year’s PRWeek Healthcare Comms rankings, Edelman was listed in third place, dropping one place from last year, with revenues of more than £12.6m in 2018, down six per cent on its 2017 figure.

Changes at the top at Edelman UK

Hawker’s departure follows that of other divisional MDs and less senior staff from Edelman ahead of the end of its financial year in June.

Rachel Bower, Edelman’s corporate reputation lead, was announced as MHP’s new head of brand and reputation last week and will leave Edelman in July.

Lucy Melling, managing director of Edelman's UK brand team, also left the agency earlier this year.

30 years in healthcare

Hawker, who has a 30-year career in the healthcare sector, was in pole position in PRWeek’s Top 10 in Healthcare Comms for two years running in 2018 and 2019.

She was appointed by Edelman as MD of its UK healthcare team in May 2017 to replace Ann Bartling, who was with the agency for 13 years.

Hawker joined from the then-Burson-Marsteller, where she was chair of EMEA healthcare working with clients including AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis and Colgate.

Prior to joining Burson-Marsteller in 2012, Hawker was business development director at Informed and before that a director and partner at FleishmanHillard – having sold her agency The Remedy, which she ran for nearly 10 years, to Fleishman in 2006.

Hawker is thought to be seeking a new role in the health sector, either with an agency or an in-house team.

Kayleigh Ryan, Edelman's head of marketing in the UK, said: "As the largest agency in the UK, we have a natural turnover of employees. We will continue to hire the very best talent at all levels and develop and promote strong performers from within."

