Hayfield plans rapid expansion with new national PR manager

The 38-year-old will be responsible for the developer’s corporate and technical PR, including all regional comms to promote its residential sites and social media activity – the most senior comms role at the company, reporting into sales and marketing director Kelly Sharman.

Crossley (main image) also previously spent 12 years at property marketing specialist Core, where she was a director and shareholder.

Crossley said she was excited to back in residential PR at a developer that is looking to disrupt the marketplace.

"As a well-funded newcomer to the marketplace, Hayfield is actively looking for ways to stand out, innovate and introduce green and smart-home technology," she added.

"Meanwhile, at its core, the business has been founded on a desire to build an outstanding luxury product with exemplary customer service."

Sharman said: "Having an in-house PR manager will be a real boost to our team and enable us to be far more proactive. I am thrilled that we have recruited someone with Lottie’s experience and passion for the industry."