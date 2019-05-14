ASUS appoints tech specialist agency to power up its UK mobile comms strategy

Spreckley will support ASUS with a highly targeted media campaign focused on raising the profile of key product lines, including its ZenFone devices, as well as its e-Sports label ROG phone.

The account will be led by senior account director Nick Bird. He said the appointment was exciting for the agency and the team was looking forward to working with ASUS.

"The smartphone market is incredibly competitive, but ASUS has done fantastically well to build a strong customer base in the UK, particularly through the revolutionary work undertaken in mobile gaming, targeting the power hungry-user, and we only expect this to grow," he added.

Danila Idi, ASUS EMEA mobile marketing director, said: "Their understanding of our technology, as well as our core markets, gives us a fantastic platform to help showcase our products to UK audiences."