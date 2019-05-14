TOH wins brief to represent The House of Garrard in the Middle East

TOH won the brief after successfully securing a competitive tender process and will now cover PR and influencer management across the Middle East for the brand.

With a legacy of Royal Commissions and origins that can be traced back to 1735, when Frederick, Prince of Wales became its first royal patron, The House of Garrard is celebrated globally for its exquisite and historically important pieces. It has also enjoyed a long and successful relationship with the British Royal Family, formalised in 1843 when Queen Victoria appointed the House as the first official Crown Jeweller.

Unique, iconic and noteworthy jewels have been created for each successive generation of the British Royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge’s sapphire cluster engagement ring and the Royal Ascot Gold Cup.

Sophie Toh (pictured), founder and managing director of TOH, said: "We are proud to be selected to represent The House of Garrard in this region, as it plays so perfectly to our abilities to support globally respected luxury brands.

"Equally, our commercial rapport with the UK market and network into Europe makes us perfectly positioned to deliver success to British brands.

"We look forward to continuing the brand’s legacy and contributing to their growth in the important GCC market."

Headquartered in London with the flagship at 24 Albemarle Street, Garrard has 32 points of sale worldwide with presence across UAE, KSA and Bahrain.

TOH Public Relations is aiming to expand outside the UAE, with its founder eying up businesses in Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Visit the Middle East Power Book 2019 here

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com