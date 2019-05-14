Strength in numbers for black gay men's sexual health campaign

A diverse group of 17 black gay and bisexual men feature in a new campaign in London promoting the importance of HIV testing.

The new billboard poster for the Me.Him.Us campaign
The men are deliberately grouped together to signify representation and community in the latest phase of the Me.Him.Us campaign, launched this month.

It is run by the Gay Men’s Health Project charity and aims to increase the number of black gay men getting tested for the virus.

A billboard poster of the men, with the core campaign messages "We test for HIV because we look out for each other" and "Home testing helps our community", was unveiled in Lambeth earlier this month.

In the coming weeks, the campaign poster and images will be promoted on digital advertising hubs across East London.

Social media is a key vehicle for the campaign, using the hashtag #MeHimUs. A range of campaign posters have been produced, each featuring a small group of the men appearing in the campaign. 

They all carry the central messaging, along with key messages that all gay and bisexual men should get tested for HIV at least once a year, and those who are having regular sex should get a test every three to six months.

The campaign aims to inform people that early diagnosis of HIV enables better treatment for them and reduces the risk of transmitting the infection to others.

Social activist Marc Thompson, who helped devise the campaign, said: "I hope it’s something that black gay men will see and be really really proud of, they’ll see themselves represented in it, they’ll go out, they'll get tested – which is one of our aims – but they will also be part of a community."

And Trae, one of the men who feature in the campaign, commented: "It’s really important for young gay black men, especially people who might be struggling with their own identity, to see people that look like them on billboards and talking about the importance of getting tested."


