Senior team takes major shareholding in KBC agency

Chris Woodbridge-Cox (managing director), Lisa Cooper (director of trade representation), David Ezra (director of PR) and Lynn Lashbrook (financial controller) join Kate Burgess-Craddy as owners of the company.

Founded in 1998 by Burgess-Craddy, the Sussex-based agency has developed a speciality in the North American market, with clients including Destination British Columbia, Destination DC and the Capital Region USA.

Burgess-Craddy said: "Having created and then steadily grown KBC over the past twenty years, I’m so happy to be able to give the senior team a chance to participate in the ownership of the company."

Managing director Chris Woodbridge-Cox said he was delighted to be taking a stake in such a well respected and successful company. "We will continue to offer our clients the personalised service they have come to expect from us, while expanding into new areas as we develop the business to meet the needs of the changing travel and communications landscape," he added.

"It’s business as usual and we are all very excited about the future".