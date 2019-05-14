Heathrow shakes up consumer PR roster with trio of new agencies

The Academy, Kindred and Inkling Culture and Entertainment will form a consumer support network to deliver a broad range of brand and consumer campaigns. A total of 42 agencies applied to be part of the roster after the brief was released in February.

The agencies will be part of Heathrow’s consumer team for a three-year contract and will be invited to respond to a variety of brand, retail, premium lifestyle and services briefs. The campaigns will aim to build pride and trust in the brand.

Jo Roberts, head of media for Heathrow Airport, said the company was delighted to receive so much interest from a range of really strong agencies and is looking forward to the refreshed roster. "The final three all displayed a mixture of fantastic energy, creativity and insightful understanding of what we are looking to achieve," she added.

"Together they will be hugely valuable in helping us to drive the brand forward and build on the fantastic work previous agencies have delivered."

Managing partner at Kindred, Sinéad Gray, said it was an incredible win for the agency. "As ‘Britain’s Front Door’, Heathrow is the gateway for many travelling to the UK for business and leisure," she added.

"We’re truly looking forward to the prospect of developing creative campaigns that will drive both impact, as well as positive change, by connecting Heathrow to the millions of passengers it serves."