Jennifer Risi departs Ogilvy after 8 years

NEW YORK: Jennifer Risi, Ogilvy’s worldwide chief communications officer and MD of media influence, has exited the firm to start her own consultancy.

Risi, who had worked at Ogilvy since 2011, departed the agency last week.

She said her consultancy is set to launch in two weeks, but declined to share details about its name, staff or clients until then.

Risi’s consultancy, based in New York, will be focused on international reputation, crisis management, strategic media relations and executive coaching. It will also advise clients on how to be more diverse and inclusive in reshaping comms strategies.

"I want to create a much more diverse and inclusive environment for us all to continue to make the world a better place," Risi explained. "We are also creating a platform for women-owned businesses and next-gen female talent to come together and collaborate in the pursuit of new business opportunities and to work with new clients."

Ogilvy has not named a replacement for Risi.

"In corporate communications, we have built a network of strong, regional leaders who will continue to drive the global communications agenda of the company," said an Ogilvy spokesperson.

David Ford, who recently joined Ogilvy as chief communications officer for the U.S., will continue handling corporate comms for the U.S. SVP Tara Mullins and executive director James Atkins will oversee day-to-day management of the media influence and corporate client teams under the leadership of U.S. PR and influence head Michele Anderson, the spokesperson said.

"We thank [Risi] for her many contributions and wish her all the best," stated an Ogilvy spokesperson.

Risi is also a part of the 2019 PRWeek Hall of Femme class.