Blue Moon beer, meet Blue Moon lunar lander

CHICAGO: Blue Moon Brewing Company had no hard feelings after Jeff Bezos stole its name for a lunar lander.

When Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, unveiled the Blue Moon lander on Thursday, members of the craft beer brand’s marketing department were in a meeting and started noticing Google Alerts on their phones. The team quickly got to work with agency partner ICF Next on a response plan, said Blue Moon senior brand manager Elizabeth Hitch.

"Our initial reaction was very excited because we are a beer that is obviously named after the moon and we love the moon," said Hitch. "It was a cool moment for us here, so we knew we had to do something to take advantage of it."

The team first went to Twitter, firing off tweets at Bezos, users commenting on the new moon lander and news personalities reporting on the announcement.

.@JeffBezos, great minds think alike – need beers for your flight to the moon? We know someone. #BlueMoon — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) May 9, 2019

Uh…can we come? https://t.co/zW1YGKb30x — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) May 9, 2019

Here it is, Blue Moon. pic.twitter.com/Sji8CaybBX — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) May 9, 2019

Whoever is running @BlueMoonBrewCo needs a raise – hadn’t tweeted since August but still hopped onboard Bezos’ #BlueMoon announcement immediately pic.twitter.com/7mMUDbBtru — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 9, 2019

"But we wanted to do something bigger, so we decided to do a limited edition keg design inspired by the new lunar lander," said Hitch.

The keg is set to be released just before July 20, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing by the Apollo 11 mission. Pricing and availability of the keg will be released closer to that date.

"We did not know they were going to announce this [on Thursday], and we really wanted to do something, so we brainstormed very quickly, put together the feasibility plans [Thursday] night and announced it [Friday] morning," Hitch said.

The brand sent out a press release about the keg early Friday afternoon and began promoting the news on its Twitter and Instagram pages. Budget information for the push was not disclosed.

Limited edition kegs inspired by the recent #BlueMoon lunar lander news. pic.twitter.com/kqXssVHbns — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) May 10, 2019

"Now we are planning on seeding it with some of our partners," said Hitch. "We are putting together the strategy to figure out who is going to get the kegs and where we are going to put them."

Drinkers are encouraged to follow Blue Moon Brewing Company’s journey by using the #ReachForTheMoon hashtag.

"The beer has always had this connection to the moon for the name, so it was so exciting when we got the news about the name," Hitch explained. "We are excited to geek out in this space environment with them and do something to celebrate this really cool thing they are doing."

Before this campaign, Blue Moon Brewing Company’s previous tweet was sent last August. A representative for the brand said Instagram has been the brand’s social media focus.

"Since most of the news about #BlueMoon was coming out in real time on Twitter, we decided to respond directly to those sharing the news," the representative said.