In brief: TV presenter appoints agency, wins for Scriba, Spider and Foco

TV presenter signs to Thomas Murphy PR

TV game show host, blogger and broadcaster Lee Baldry has hired Thomas Murphy PR to act as his business manager, TV agent and publicist, both in the UK and internationally. The agency’s remit will also include potential male fashion, skincare, health and fitness endorsements, which includes business and social media projects in collaboration with Amazon, Google and Yahoo. Murphy described Baldry as "one of the finest young technically minded presenter/broadcasters that he has ever seen in his 26-year career".

More news in brief: Mc&T over the Moon, wins for Clementine, Avant, Oracle and Context



Spider captures former Irish Food Board GM

PR and digital agency Spider has announced Michelle Butler as its new chief operating officer. She has spent the past seven years as general manager of the UK office of Bord Bia (Irish Food Board), and brings experience working directly with FMCG businesses. Sara Pearson will remain CEO and continues to focus on business growth and creative output. Butler said: "I am delighted to join Spider. I have always admired the work that Sara and the team have done for their clients with creativity, agility and passion. I look forward to being able to bring my sustainability and client-side expertise to help Spider deliver even more for our clients."

Faith PR sews up textiles contract

Yorkshire-based marketing and comms agency Faith PR has won a competitive tender to handle the marketing, PR and social media for a new festival that celebrates Kirklees’ textile heritage and the industry’s digital future. WOVEN takes place in June and will involve a series of events across the district, including a ‘Big Knit’, where people will be encouraged to ‘yarn bomb’ local landmarks. Stefanie Hopkins (above left), managing director of Faith PR, said: "The textile industry in Kirklees is globally recognised and we’re very proud to have been chosen to promote the WOVEN festival. Our team is highly experienced in events and festivals and we’re excited to be working on this project." The account will be headed up by Hopkins and account director Emily Raleigh (above right).

Theme-based investment app appoints Foco

Wombat Invest has appointed the fintech content marketing agency Foco to handle digital communications and PR. The consultancy has been briefed to create and share content that will help Wombat realise its mission. The app's users can choose from 15 themed funds that reflect their interests and beliefs. Foco MD Michael Taggart said: "Wombat’s vision – for a nation that mixes user-friendly technology with good education to invest in inspiring ideas – is both exhilarating and achievable. What a privilege it is for Foco to be a small part of a team that will deliver that future, especially at these early and exciting times." Wombat chief marketing officer Nick Bentley said the company wants to change the way Brits invest.

Scriba signs trio of new contracts

Scriba PR is celebrating a hat-trick of international contract wins with global shredder manufacturer UNTHA. The agency is already responsible for the energy-from-waste experts’ media relations in the UK and Europe, and adds UNTHA America and a distributer programme in Australia to its roster. Gary Moore, global director of business development at UNTHA, said: "Scriba has significantly bolstered our progress over the past six years. Therefore, it made complete sense for the team to cover America, and our new business interests in Australia too." Katie Mallinson, Scriba PR founder and managing director, added: "UNTHA has been a central part of our family since the very beginning, and I’m proud that we can continue to support the team during this next chapter in the company’s history."

Hampshire PR firm cruises to ferry contract

Full-service marketing and PR agency McKenna Townsend has been appointed to manage national and regional PR for the cross-Solent ferry company. The Ringwood-based agency has already begun managing all PR activity and recently oversaw Red Funnel’s naming ceremony of its new £10m freight ferry, Red Kestrel. Townsend will support creative campaigns, media relations, press trips, corporate profiling, and crisis and issues management. Sarah Townsend, joint-managing director at McKenna Townsend, said they are very excited to be working alongside Red Funnel Ferries. Red Funnel Ferries head of marketing Donna Gudowski, added: "The appointment of McKenna Townsend as our retained PR agency allows us to broaden our reach and introduce even more people to what the Isle of Wight has to offer."