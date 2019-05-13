Leading agency wins retained mental health account

The agency won the account after a competitive pitch against three other agencies. It is the first time MHFA England has appointed a retained agency; previously, Munro & Forster Communications worked for the organisation on a project basis.

Four Communications' task is to deliver fully integrated communications support to help MHFA England in its mission to improve the mental health of the nation.

It is working alongside MHFA England’s comms team to deliver a full service comms programme including brand strategy and positioning, public affairs and media relations.

Client and agency perspectives

Eleanor Miller, director of marketing and comms at MHFA England, said: "We have chosen to appoint an agency we believe shares our passion to make mental health part of the everyday conversation."

She added: "Four's integrated team will ensure that we maintain our brand position as the leading provider of workplace mental-health training and support us in continuing to achieve a significant share of voice across channels."

Nan Williams, chief executive of Four Communications, commented: "With recent stats showing approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental-health issue each year, it is a challenging but critical brief."

She added: "We are looking forward to working with MHFA England to deliver a fully integrated communications programme that can deliver a real change, with a cross-company team pulling from the best brains in PR, public affairs and brand design."

Immediate challenges

MHFA England is a community interest company that trains people as Mental Health First Aiders. One of the first priorities for Four Communications has been to develop a series of campaigning materials in time for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which starts today. Support #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek & do something positive for the mental health of your whole workplace. Get ready now by accessing our free #EmpowerHalfHour resources and get planning! Which 30 minute activity will you choose? #MHAW19 starts on Monday! https://t.co/VD918F2PCo pic.twitter.com/Ubuqh8jIKf — Mental Health First Aid England (@MHFAEngland) May 11, 2019





Messaging stressing the importance of investing 30 minutes in your own mental health, from taking exercise to socialising with colleagues at work or taking time out to meditate, is being promoted using #EmpowerHalfHour. Messaging stressing the importance of investing 30 minutes in your own mental health, from taking exercise to socialising with colleagues at work or taking time out to meditate, is being promoted using #EmpowerHalfHour.

How can you get involved with #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek? Join in with #EmpowerHalfHour! We’ve put together five activity temes to try: Motivate, Share, Move, Discover and Bond. Check out our free resources at: https://t.co/VD918F2PCo pic.twitter.com/YWmDdAROIg — Mental Health First Aid England (@MHFAEngland) May 9, 2019

The agency is also promoting a workplace manifesto, launched today by the Where’s Your Head At? campaign, which is a partnership between MHFA England, Bauer Media UK, and The agency is also promoting a workplace manifesto, launched today by the Where’s Your Head At? campaign, which is a partnership between MHFA England, Bauer Media UK, and mental-health campaigner Natasha Devon MBE.

The manifesto calls on employers, business-leaders and MPs to sign up to its aims, which are based on making a commitment to positively tackle mental health in the workplace. This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek hosted by @mentalhealth - we’re calling on employers and MPs to pledge their commitment to #workplacewellbeing by signing up to support the #WheresYourHeadAt? Workplace Manifesto. To find out more visit https://t.co/nAnWeCvuYR

@bauermedia pic.twitter.com/hJEgkjIYY7 — Mental Health First Aid England (@MHFAEngland) May 13, 2019

To support the launch of the manifesto, Four Communications developed a news story about workplace mental health, which was released today and revealed that employees are three times more likely to feel comfortable discussing their physical health than their state of mind. To support the launch of the manifesto, Four Communications developed a news story about workplace mental health, which was released today and revealed that employees are three times more likely to feel comfortable discussing their physical health than their state of mind.

This has resulted in widespread media coverage, being picked up by more than 100 media outlets including the print edition of The Times, TV programme Sky Sunrise, the Mail Online, and print and online editions of City AM. Employees three times more likely to discuss physical ailments than mental ill-health



Experts warn against ‘hubris’ over progress made, as @MHFAEngland survey finds one in 10 workers is comfortable discussing #MentalHealth https://t.co/Oj5TEGZmVM #HRnews #workplacewellbeing — People Management (@PeopleMgt) May 13, 2019