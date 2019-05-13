Issa PR boss launches transatlantic cultural brand marketing agency

The agency will focus on "the intersection of art, culture, music, fashion and sports" and is co-headquartered in London and New York.

Subculture will launch with six team members, including strategists, content creators and publicists who will provide PR, content creation, digital, social media, events, experiential, and crisis management.

Its launch clients include mental health sports documentary Ten Count; a photography exhibition about Amy Winehouse called ‘Unseen Amy’; musical festival and media brand SLAY; and a ‘clandestine project’ called Millennial X.

Ten Count is a documentary by Leon McKenzie that features interviews with top athletes and Olympic gold medallists, including Dwayne Johnson, Alan Shearer, Jamie Redknapp, Ricky Hatton, Frank Bruno, Danny Cipriani and Dame Kelly Holmes. Meanwhile, SLAY is a brand that caters to queer and trans people of colour.

"The anthropological definition of Subculture is the dispersement of culture to other regions and people," Subculture founder N’Guyen said.

"Subcultures are an intricate fabric of our society. The agency will work on bold, game-changing clients to highlight important themes that affect the world today via powerful content or the narratives we create. We hope to provide insights on human behavior to impact cultural mindset across the globe."

N’Guyen launched luxury brand strategy and PR shop Issa in 2014 and has served clients including Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Vogue Italia, Warner Bros. Records, Def Jam Records, Davidoff Cool Water for Coty, and the United Nations.