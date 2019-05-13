Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Moms, hope you had a relaxing Mother’s Day! The San Diego Padres’ social media manager definitely did not. The team temporarily lost its Twitter handle on Sunday when it changed it to @Madres to celebrate moms and forgot to lock down the @Padres handle on a separate account. One fan, Ricky Padilla, quickly snatched up the @Padres handle, but the team later got it back and instead gifted Padilla with tickets to a game.

Meanwhile, IHOP’s Mother’s Day tweet fell flat as a pancake. On Sunday, the brand tweeted a picture of a sonogram showing stack of pancakes inside a womb with the text, "If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!" The post was heavily mocked on social media, with some pointing out an anatomical error.

Bayer has apologized for subsidiary Monsanto’s alleged activity with FleishmanHillard. French prosecutors opened an inquiry on Friday after newspaper Le Monde filed a complaint alleging the PR firm helped Monsanto compile a file of 200 names including politicians, scientists and journalists in the hope of influencing their positions on pesticides. On Sunday, Bayer apologized and FleishmanHillard said in a statement that it "is committed to ethical conduct in all we do, for ourselves and for our clients."

Facebook’s VP for global affairs and communications Nick Clegg has been pushing back against calls to break up the tech giant. Following Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes’ Thursday NYT op-ed urging regulators to dismantle the company, Clegg penned his own op-ed for the same paper on Sunday, saying, "I don't think dismantling companies altogether is the way to deal with some of the complex issues which [Hughes] quite rightly highlighted." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told French broadcaster France 2 that breaking up the company won’t help solve any issues. Meanwhile, Politico reported on Sunday night that Democratic presidential candidates are scrambling to respond to growing calls to break up big tech companies like Facebook.

Warning to influencers: Be nice to other influencers. Between Friday and Sunday, the number of beauty blogger James Charles’ YouTube subscribers fell from 16 million to 14 million, according to website Social Blade. This all stems from the fact that Charles posted an ad for Sugar Bear Hair supplements to his Instagram story, a huge competitor for fellow beauty guru and mentor Tati Westbrook’s supplement brand, Halo Beauty. Westbrook called Charles out in a video over the weekend and he responded with an apology video. (CNN)