Wachsman grows leadership with former Edelman and Teneo senior execs

Wachsman is a global comms consultancy that specialises in blockchain, finance, and emerging technologies, with regional headquarters in Dublin, New York and Singapore. The appointments aim to strengthen Wachsman’s presence in 'critical geographic regions'.

Fields (above) will bring more than two decades of international experience across multiple sectors and disciplines, having previously held the role of chief communications officer for Skype, and was the first female general manager of Edelman’s PR operations in the Middle East.

She said: "Wachsman is a giant in this space and I am thrilled to be joining at a time of exponential growth and expansion for the industry."

Phan has more than 20 years of experience managing communications projects across emerging markets and most recently was the regional MD for Teneo Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Phan said: "Asia is the epicentre of digital transformation, and I am thrilled to work alongside some of the industry’s most talented practitioners in cultivating a new generation of leaders."

David Wachsman, CEO and founder of Wachsman, said that appointments of such calibre will strengthen the consultancy as a global force.