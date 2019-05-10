PRWeek UK supports fresh industry survey into sexual harassment

The survey, which can be accessed via the PRCA, is currently open and is aimed at practitioners at all stages of their careers.
It is hoped the findings will shine a spotlight on the issue in the industry and produce a greater understanding of the extent of the problem.
Take part in the survey here
The results will be used to campaign for improved standards of behaviour and changes in policies, where appropriate.
The survey builds on an identical poll carried out last year.
In that survey, more than one in six respondents said they had been sexually assaulted during the course of their careers, while a quarter said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in the previous 12 months.
The survey will run until the end of May.
