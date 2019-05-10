PRWeek UK supports fresh industry survey into sexual harassment

PRWeek is supporting a new survey into the extent of sexual harassment in the PR and comms industry, in partnership with the PRCA and Women in PR.

The industry survey aims to shine a spotlight onto the extent of sexual harassment in the industry (pic credit: evrymmnt/Shutterstock)
The survey, which can be accessed via the PRCA, is currently open and is aimed at practitioners at all stages of their careers.

It is hoped the findings will shine a spotlight on the issue in the industry and produce a greater understanding of the extent of the problem.

The results will be used to campaign for improved standards of behaviour and changes in policies, where appropriate.

The survey builds on an identical poll carried out last year. 

