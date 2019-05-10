The PR Week: 5.10.2019: Michael Olguin, Havas Formula

Michael Olguin, CEO and founder of Havas Formula, joins The PR Week to chat about why he decided to sell his firm to Havas Group in 2014 and its growth in recent years.

With PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, Olguin weighs in on MSLGroup winning the PR AOR account from Cadillac and Home Depot naming Stephen Holmes as communications head.

The trio also discusses PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2019, the year's biggest trends, Brand Film Festival and the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards, which is open for nominations.