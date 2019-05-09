In Pictures: PR360 takes place in Brighton

Added 3 hours ago by Rob McKinlay

See the best photos from PR360, taking place on 9-10 May at the Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel.

News

of

This year's PR360 is taking place over two days for the first time and has included fascinating sessions covering topics such as procurement, sustainability, pitching, purpose and more.

Flack was among the delegates on the first day, picking up plenty of juicy nuggets while patrolling the venue.

More from PR360:

PR360: Procurement 'shit show' dehumanises the 'broken' pitch process

PR360: Iceland admits comms failure during 'big, bold and brave' social purpose drive

BBC media editor Amol Rajan: '95 per cent of comms from PRs is crap'

PR360: 'Our industry has not risen to the age of purpose'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector