Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Friday

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals hired Brandi Robinson as SVP and CCO. Robinson started in the role Monday, is a member of the senior leadership team and is responsible for Mallinckrodt’s global communications.

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg waxed philosophical Thursday, in response to a jab from President Trump. On Wednesday, Trump mocked Buttigieg’s potential ability to deal with foreign leaders as president. Buttigieg, currently mayor of South Bend, Ind., responded with a Chinese proverb: "When the wind changes, some people build walls, some people build windmills." (USA Today)

During its Investor Day Thursday, Fox Corp. revealed a strategy focused on live events, such as news and sports. Fox executives said the idea is to "outpunch competitors in the amount of live television we deliver to American households." (New York Post)

Juul’s "switch" campaign is under fire. On Thursday, six health and anti-tobacco groups sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration asking it to investigate Juul’s recent marketing efforts that include the tagline: "Make the switch," which refers to quitting smoking. Reporting on the letter Thursday, the Associated Press pointed out that Juul’s own website has a disclaimer that reads: "Juul products are not intended to be used as cessation products, including for the cure or treatment of nicotine addiction."

On Thursday, Facebook responded to its co-founder Chris Hughes, who argued in an essay published earlier that day, that the company should be broken up. In a written statement, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP of global affairs and communications said, "Facebook accepts that with success comes accountability. But you don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company." (New York Times)