Young PR professionals from Livingroom win UAE Young Lions competition

Young PR professionals from Livingroom Communication have won the latest round of the UAE Young Lions Digital Competition.

Hosted by Motivate Media Group and Motivate Val Morgan – the official UAE representative of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – in association with Dubai Media City, the 17th edition of the competition saw art director Arwa Al Jundi and copywriter Warsha J. Dhemani named gold winners.

The winning pair was selected from the 16 participating teams, and will be flown to Cannes to represent the UAE at the International Young Lions Digital Competition in June.

Sumer Kotwal (art director) and Gaurav Maitreya (copywriter) from Publicis Sapient, who were the gold winners of last year’s challenge, scooped silver prize.

The bronze winners saw a tie between three teams: Felipe Menezes and Sabine Haddad from TBWA\RAAD; Alan Hong and Poroma Pant from Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai; and Nour Mohammad and Peter Mazloumian from Socialize.

This year’s client was the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP). Ian Fairservice, managing partner of Motivate Media Group, said: "After 17 years of hosting the Young Lions competition, we have seen some inspiring work from these exceptional young professionals. This year is certainly not different and I’d like to wish Arwa and Warsha from Livingroom Communication the best of luck representing the region in Cannes. I’m sure they will be great ambassadors for the UAE."

