Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals names Brandi Robinson comms head

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has hired Brandi Robinson as SVP and chief communications officer.

Robinson told PRWeek she started in the role on Monday. She is a member of the senior leadership team and is responsible for Mallinckrodt’s global communications. Robinson was not immediately available for further comment.

Until December 2018, according to press releases on the Mallinckrodt website, the person leading comms for the company was chief public affairs officer Meredith Fischer.

Fischer left Mallinckrodt in December last year and started her own consultancy MBlackwell Fischer Consulting, according to her LinkedIn profile. She did not immediately comment on Robinson joining Mallinckrodt or her own departure from the firm.

Prior to Mallinckrodt, Robinson was SVP of corporate communications at Seattle Genetics, where, according to her LinkedIn profile, she worked for two years. Seattle Genetics’ representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Before that, she was VP of communications in North America for global healthcare company Sanofi.

On Tuesday, Mallinckrodt reported 2019 Q1 net sales were up 4.7% to $790.6 million compared to $755.3 million for the same quarter a year ago.

Mallinckrodt is based in Surrey, England, and also has offices in Dublin, Ireland; St. Louis, and Webster Groves, Missouri and Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

Mallinckrodt has been accused by whistleblowers of bribing doctors and doctor's staff to pump up sales of a drug called H.P. Acthar Gel, which is intended to treat a rare infant seizure disorder but is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other conditions, according to media reports.

Specifically, the bribes were made by Questcor, a company Mallinckrodt acquired in 2014, though they are alleged to have continued after the deal. The Justice Department conducted its own investigation and has intervened in a lawsuit brought by the by whistleblowers.