Cloudreach picks SourceCode as US AOR

NEW YORK: Cloudreach, a London-based cloud services company, has named SourceCode Communications as its U.S. AOR.

Cloudreach signed a 12-month contract with SourceCode in March and began working with the firm in April, said Cloudreach CMO and head of corporate development Andre Azevedo. He declined to say how much the contract is worth.

Cloudreach began searching for a PR firm at the start of December last year. Azevedo said the company invited 10-to-15 agencies to a formal RFP process before narrowing down the list to four agencies. He declined to name the other firms.

Azevedo said SourceCode is not replacing a previous firm. The company had been without an agency since it dropped its small U.K. firm approximately a year ago. He did not name that firm.

SourceCode currently only represents Cloudreach in the U.S. But Azevedo said the firm may end up getting the global remit as the relationship evolves.

Cloudreach’s main comms challenge, Azevedo said, is that its business is bigger than its brand. He is hoping SourceCode will help increase awareness of his company in the tech world and the general business community.

"The people that lead the most edgy tech companies in the world know about us and how good we are, but the rest of the market doesn’t," he said. "What we really want SourceCode to help us with is having our voice heard. We have a very good story to tell but we’re just not telling it enough."

SourceCode will be initially telling that story via media outreach to the tech and general business press and will follow that up with thought leadership efforts by senior executives.

According to SourceCode cofounder and managing partner, Greg Mondshein, his cofounder and partner Becky Honeyman will lead a five-person team on the account.



In March, SourceCode Communications hired Hugh Collins to lead its fintech and enterprise practices.



Honeyman and Mondshein were both Hotwire execs before they founded SourceCode in 2017.