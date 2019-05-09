'I'm baby': The story behind Archie Comics' response to the royal news

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — announced they were naming their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the pressure was really on one brand whose red-headed star bears the same name as the newborn: Archie Comics.

Shortly after the announcement, Archie Comics tweeted just two words: "I’m baby." The tweet has been liked 48,000 times and retweeted 11,000 times.

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

For those not in the know, it would appear the comic book publisher’s social media team didn’t overthink its response: "I’m baby" is a play on a meme based on an auto-corrected text message from a mother to her daughter in a distressing situation.

Archie Comics’ digital marketing manager Ron Cacace said that as soon as he found out the baby’s name, he immediately started brainstorming with the company’s co-president, Alex Segura, about how the brand could respond.

"Honestly, I hated everything we were suggesting at first," said Cacace. "After a quick round of Slack messages and asking my co-worker for advice, I realized that ‘I'm baby’ was perfect."

The tweet fits with Archie Comics’ overall messaging and history, which centers on young people, pop culture and telling stories about the new big trend, Cacace explained.

"Is it a reach to say that I view our Twitter account as more than just an avenue to do ads and that I get to use it to tell jokes and make people laugh so that I can feel better about myself? Probably," he said. "But I see it that way sometimes."

While the tweet has been met with mixed reviews, Cacace said he noticed an immediate and overwhelmingly positive response to it.

"A few people [said] that I deserve a raise, which is very kind," he said. "My mom sent me a nice text, too."

timeline of a viral tweet's feedback



10 minutes: LMAO! give this person a raise!

30 minutes: epic! this wins the internet!

1 hr: I yearn for the sweet reprieve of death. — Ron Cacace (@Rawnzilla) May 8, 2019

When asked if Archie Comics has any plans to further capitalize on sharing a name with a royal, Cacace joked that the brand is relaunching its Archie Babies series immediately.

"I'm kidding, but I think there's a line you need to be careful of crossing when it comes to things like this," he said. "There's a way to do something cute and have fun, but you can also lean in too much and be seen as cashing in on someone else's life event."