Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breaking news from PRWeek this morning: The Home Depot has upped Stephen Holmes to comms head. As VP of corporate comms and external affairs, Holmes reports to Teresa Wynn Roseborough, EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary. He has worked at the company since 2007, most recently as senior director of corporate communications. PRWeek has the full story.

Now open for nominations: The 2019 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards. Since 2011, these awards have honored excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR sector at all levels. Entries are now being accepted until July 9. An esteemed panel will judge the entries in mid-August. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony on September 19, as part of the PR Council’s annual dinner in New York. Click here for details and to enter.

Remembering a PR guru. Bob Berg, who cofounded the Detroit-based PR firm Berg Muirhead and Associates in 1998, has died following a battle with cancer. Berg's firm was sold to longtime employees in 2016 and the name was changed to Van Dyke Horn. During his career, he served as a comms strategist to former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and former Michigan Governor William Milliken.

A change of heart. The Consumer Technology Association, owner and producer of CES, has re-awarded startup Lora DiCarlo with the innovation award for its sex toy the Osé. CES had revoked the award from the company ahead of this year’s event. CTA didn’t handle the award properly, said the association’s SVP of marketing and communications Jean Foster. "This prompted some important conversations internally and with external advisors and we look forward to taking these learnings to continue to improve the show," she said.

Director James Cameron has congratulated Marvel for "sinking" his Titanic record. Avengers: Endgame has earned $2.189 billion, surpassing Titanic, which earned $2.187 billion (unadjusted for inflation). On Wednesday, Cameron tweeted, "To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"

Wendy’s roundup. The fast-food chain announced a number of people moves on Wednesday, including Kurt Kane’s promotion to president of Wendy’s U.S. market and chief commercial officer. Kane had been Wendy’s chief concept and marketing officer and was promoted to EVP in 2018. Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer and actress Alyssa Milano both shared Instagram posts criticizing Wendy’s for failing to commit to improve working conditions.