Communications across Huntsworth group perform 'ahead of expectations'

Added 3 hours ago by Ian Griggs

Grayling, Red and Citigate owner Huntsworth says its communications arm has traded "ahead of expectations" so far in 2019, with the UK business singled out for its "strong" performance.

News
Huntsworth's communications arm was singled out for strong performance over the last four months
Huntsworth's communications arm was singled out for strong performance over the last four months

In a trading update for the four months to 30 April, ahead of its AGM, Huntsworth said its communications division was performing ahead of management expectations with a strong performance from its UK agencies.

It added that profits and margins in the division were on an improving trend but that it still expected "a small revenue decline" year-on-year.

Huntsworth said it had traded well in the first four months, led by "good growth" in its medical and immersive divisions, but that its marketing division would be flat year-on-year for the first half of 2019, with a stronger second half of the year predicted.

The Group was in "a strong financial position", the trading statement said, with good cash flow and debt standing at around £87m, which was "lower than expected".

The statement predicted good growth for the second half of 2019, led by its healthcare-focused agencies and its 2018 acquisitions, including the US health agency Giant Creative Strategy, which it bought for $72m in July.

Huntsworth said it was confident of achieving its full year expectations by the end of 2019.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector