Communications across Huntsworth group perform 'ahead of expectations'

In a trading update for the four months to 30 April, ahead of its AGM, Huntsworth said its communications division was performing ahead of management expectations with a strong performance from its UK agencies.

It added that profits and margins in the division were on an improving trend but that it still expected "a small revenue decline" year-on-year.

Huntsworth said it had traded well in the first four months, led by "good growth" in its medical and immersive divisions, but that its marketing division would be flat year-on-year for the first half of 2019, with a stronger second half of the year predicted.

The Group was in "a strong financial position", the trading statement said, with good cash flow and debt standing at around £87m, which was "lower than expected".

The statement predicted good growth for the second half of 2019, led by its healthcare-focused agencies and its 2018 acquisitions, including the US health agency Giant Creative Strategy, which it bought for $72m in July.

Huntsworth said it was confident of achieving its full year expectations by the end of 2019.