Home Depot ups Stephen Holmes to comms head

ATLANTA: The Home Depot has upped Stephen Holmes to comms head.

Holmes was promoted to the position of VP of corporate comms and external affairs two weeks ago. He reports to Teresa Wynn Roseborough, EVP, general counsel, and corporate secretary at The Home Depot.

The last person to lead comms at The Home Depot was Stacey Tank. Last June, Tank was upped to VP of home services, leading three businesses at the company: Home Depot Interiors, Home Depot Exteriors and Home Depot Measurement Services.

In the interim, Holmes handled Tank’s duties as comms head, a job he now formally holds.

As comms chief, Holmes’ responsibilities include managing internal and external communications for the company, digital communications, an internal broadcast team (HDTV) and a content creation team called "Story Lab." He is also responsible for the company’s multi-million dollar branded merchandise program and events management, and he serves as president and a trustee of The Home Depot Foundation, the charitable arm of the company comprised of more than $200 million in assets.

"One of the biggest comms efforts we have is around our $11.1 billion in investments over the next three to four years," said Holmes, who oversees 100-plus staffers.

Holmes joined The Home Depot in 2007 as director of corporate communications and moved into his most recent role as senior director od corporate communications in November 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The company is in the process of backfilling his previous role of senior director of corporate communications. This position is responsible for internal and external communications for business matters such as financials, strategy, executive communications, corporate functions and issues and crisis management, Holmes said.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a PR manager for UPS for nearly nine years.

The Home Depot had more than $108 billion in revenues and ranked No. 23 on the Fortune 500 list in 2018.