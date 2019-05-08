Endeavor Global Marketing bolsters leadership team

On the heels of a successful year, Endeavor Global Marketing is debuting a new leadership team, which includes a mix of internal promotions and new hires.

Last summer, Uber exec Bozoma Saint John joined Endeavor as CMO, with oversight of the Endeavor Global Marketing business. The cultural marketing agency also acquired full-service branding shop 160over90 in early 2018 and has picked up accounts such as Papa John’s, Audi and the L.A. Chargers in the last year.

The revamped eight-person leadership team reports to Endeavor Global Marketing President Ed Horne.

"We’re proud to introduce this new leadership team, whose expertise, cultural connectivity and diverse perspectives will help us serve our clients more effectively," said Horne. "In a time when it’s increasingly harder to capture and keep attention, we believe Endeavor Global Marketing provides our clients an unfair marketing advantage, at scale, in the battle for cultural relevance."

The group will lead an 800-person team that sits within sports, entertainment and fashion company Endeavor.

The leadership team includes:

Robin Clarke, Senior Vice President, International

Bill Decker, Executive Vice President, Experiential

Michele Thornton Ghee, Executive Vice President, Business Development

Bryan Icenhower, Executive Vice President, Client Management

Seth Matlins, Executive Vice President, Cultural Strategy & Insights

Nick Phelps, Executive Vice President, Advertising, Branding & Digital

Samantha Stark, Executive Vice President, Public Relations

Ryan Wagman, Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer

"Endeavor Global Marketing is uniquely positioned to connect brands directly to culture because we sit at the intersection of sports, fashion, entertainment, art, culinary and more," said Saint John. "This leadership team reflects the best of Endeavor Global Marketing’s capabilities, and I’m excited for all that’s ahead for the organization."

