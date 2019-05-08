WA Communications boosts corporate offer with two senior hires

Findell, who joins at director level, spent four years at MHP, where he handled corporate comms and reputation management for clients including L’Oréal, Coca-Cola, Zurich Insurance and the RAF.

His 19 years of agency experience includes stints at Weber Shandwick, Freuds and FTI Consulting.

The London-based agency has also appointed Sarah Gullo as associate director, having previously worked in the WA Health team.

She has been living abroad for the past 18 months and worked in various in-house and agency roles in the UK and Australia.

WA Communications hasn't had a dedicated corporate communications practice previously, although corporate comms has been part of the wider public affairs work for some time.

MD Dominic Church said: "Lee and Sarah bring impressive national and international corporate comms experience to WA and will build an exceptional team as we expand our reach in the corporate communications field. We are absolutely delighted to have them join the WA team as we continue to grow the agency and bolster our corporate communications credentials."

Revenue at the agency grew 25 per cent last year to £3.8m, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, with a headcount of 28 at the year end.

WA, which was founded in 1991 as Westminster Advisers, was also fifth on the PRWeek Public Affairs table, with all its revenue allocated to this specialism.