Ahmad Itani announced as new vice chairman of PRCA MENA

Ahmad Itani, founder and CEO of Cicero & Bernay Public Relations (C&B), has been selected to be the new vice chairman of PRCA MENA.

PRCA MENA launched in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communication.

On his appointment, Itani said: "Having belonged to the industry for the better part of 20 years, I am honoured to join the prestigious ranks of PRCA MENA as a vice chairman.

"The regional public relations landscape is consistently changing and adapting, and PRCA MENA is the pillar that brings industry professionals and luminaries together to formulate the future of communication.

"I, therefore, pledge to uphold this assignment with integrity and look forward to helping define the sector in the region and beyond."

Itani said he is a firm believer in ‘"letting the facts do the talking, pushing the boundaries of brand communication to new heights and keeping abreast of the rapid evolution of the communication industry".

He says he motivates his team to combine traditional PR skills with a command of new-age and visual storytelling, and under his guidance, C&B has grown its presence to 19 countries spanning the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Francis Ingham MPRCA, director general of PRCA MENA, said: "'I am delighted to welcome Ahmad Itani as the new vice chairman of PRCA MENA.

"His expertise and stature will be of inestimable value to us as we grow in size and scope throughout the entire region. I look forward to working together closely over the coming years."

