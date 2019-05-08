Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Expect a longer wait for a ride this morning. Drivers from Uber and Lyft are going on strike on Wednesday morning in major cities to protest working conditions. Both companies describe drivers as "contractors" instead of employees, meaning they could be ineligible for benefits such as minimum wage. Fares in London this morning had surged to 1.8 times their normal rates, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, a former Lyft executive has joined Hims. Melissa Walters will serve as CMO of the online retailer of men’s healthcare products such as erectile dysfunction pills, according to Axios. Hims has also recently hired a CFO, COO and chief technology officer.

President Donald Trump has responded to The New York Times' story on a decade of his tax returns that showed mammoth yearly losses. Calling the story a "highly inaccurate fake news hit job" on Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that real-estate developers in the 1980s and 1990s routinely reported losses for tax purposes.

Boeing’s outreach campaign is running into turbulence. Top company lobbyists are finding skeptical audiences in meetings with union members and other stakeholders, according to The New York Times. Executives have also met with airline carriers in the U.S. and Europe.

"Game of Thrones" fans slash internet detectives are blaming Sophie Turner for the errant coffee cup left in a scene of the HBO fantasy smash hit, tying it to other pictures on the web of the actress drinking coffee. Starbucks lucked into the equivalent of $2.3 billion in free advertising, despite the fact that it wasn’t even a cup from the chain.