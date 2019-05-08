Hill+Knowlton London appoints chief innovation officer

Holden will focus on creativity and innovation, and will continue to lead the agency’s global relationship with Adidas.

She has more than 15 years' experience managing clients that include Westfield, LG and the London Eye.

"Our clients are adapting to an ever-changing world, and so are we," she said. "That means we need to constantly innovate new ways for our companies to communicate with the public. I'm proud to be taking this role for H+K."

H+K UK CEO Simon Whitehead added: "This is a vital role for our agency as we look ahead and I have no doubt that Claire is going to make a massive impact on everything that we do in H+K London. Our work with adidas epitomises the open innovation and creativity we bring to our clients."