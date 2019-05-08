Not so hot Spurs: football club rapped by ASA for William Hill tweet

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled against Tottenham Hotspur FC and William Hill for a joint tweet posted ahead of Spurs’ match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on 5 March.

The ASA itself chose to investigate whether the tweet was irresponsible and breached the CAP Code because it featured Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, who were both under 25 years of age.

The tweet featured Tottenham’s full starting line-up for that day’s match, with a link through to a page featuring betting odds from William Hill.

The Code states that no one under the age of 25 can feature in marketing communications for a gambling brand, except in very specific circumstances.

Any ad with a person below that age must be in a place where a bet could be placed directly through a transactional facility, such as a gambling operator’s own website. The individual featured must also be the subject of the bet being offered, and the image must only show them in the context of the bet (eg. playing football) and not in a gambling context.

The ASA ruled that the ad did not meet either of these requirements, and ordered it not be used again in the form complained about.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign